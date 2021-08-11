Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Sierra Linda High School Performing Arts Center Ribbon Cutting | News Feed

Posted by 
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 7 days ago

​​Sierra Linda High School previously did not have a performing arts center of its own, so students had to perform musicals, plays, band concerts, and holiday choir performances at other district locations or in the school cafeteria.

This News Feed video highlights excerpts from the August 6, 2021 ribbon-cutting ceremony of the school’s multi-million dollar state-of-the-art facility. The new Sierra Linda High School Performing Arts Center will serve the school, the district, and the West Valley in various cultural and artistic capacities, and will continue enriching the community.​​

Comments / 0

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

60
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cafeteria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy