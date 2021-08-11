Sierra Linda High School Performing Arts Center Ribbon Cutting | News Feed

​​Sierra Linda High School previously did not have a performing arts center of its own, so students had to perform musicals, plays, band concerts, and holiday choir performances at other district locations or in the school cafeteria.

This News Feed video highlights excerpts from the August 6, 2021 ribbon-cutting ceremony of the school’s multi-million dollar state-of-the-art facility. The new Sierra Linda High School Performing Arts Center will serve the school, the district, and the West Valley in various cultural and artistic capacities, and will continue enriching the community.​​