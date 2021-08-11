Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Another break from above-average temperatures is on the way

By Adam Rutt
KELOLAND TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Meteorological fall begins in three weeks, and we’ll get a bit of a preview of the upcoming season in the short-term outlook. While humidity hasn’t been as bad this summer as it was last year, the heat has made its presence known in a big way at times. Dry weather and drier ground have helped temperatures climb higher up the thermometer, with Sioux Falls seeing multiple 100-degree days for the first time since 2012. Breaks from the heat have been few and far between, but another is on the way.

Sioux Falls, SD
