Nothing beats the sound of fans cheering in your home stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders got the long awaited opportunity to play in front of fans in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. They held a walk-through practice at the stadium with nearly 20,000 fans in attendance. Fans were able to catch a glimpse of the high-octane offense the Raiders can hopefully put on the field this season with Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs III. Carr's backup, Marcus Mariota, also took the field to showcase the versatility he could bring to the offense on future Sundays in the stadium as well.