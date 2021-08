Blake Snell, who absolutely needs to step up for the Padres to make a playoff run, overcame his season-long road struggles to throw five innings of one-run ball. Snell worked his way around six hits and three walks thanks to fantastic defense and clutch pitching. Across Snell’s five frames, he left seven runners on base, including a fantastic outfield assist by Wil Myers to get out of the second inning. In Snell’s first two frames, he worked his way out of a first and third with no outs in the first before working his way out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the second.