Look: New image of Venus released from double spacecraft flyby

By Passant Rabie
Inverse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a busy 33 hours for the planet Venus with interplanetary visits from not one but two spacecraft. On August 9 and 10, the Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo swung by the scorching hot planet to assist the spacecraft on the remaining part of their trips to their two main targets.

