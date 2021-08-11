Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

How much Warranty does Samsung offer on the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

By Sumukh Rao
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has announced its new foldable phone duo — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside some accessories like the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. The new foldables are aimed at a larger demographic than before and are slightly more accessible than previous versions in terms of price. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at $1,799 whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will start at $999. If you’re planning to buy the more premium, top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 3 and are wondering how much warranty you would get with the phone, we’re here to help you out.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warranty#Galaxy#The Galaxy Watch 4#The Samsung Care
Related
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Here’s how much Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 could cost in India

Earlier today, the European prices of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were revealed. Now, the Indian pricing of the two upcoming foldable smartphones may have been revealed. If the information is correct, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be more affordable than their predecessors.
Electronicsxda-developers

How to reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and save more with extra trade-in value

Samsung is holding its Unpacked event on August 11 to launch some of the most anticipated devices of 2021 – The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2. This is going to be a very important launch for Samsung since both foldables are expected to bring much-needed improvements from their predecessors and Samsung is going to try and reach a larger demographic with these ultra-premium phones. The Galaxy Watch 4, being the first smartwatch to run the latest version of WearOS is also going to attract a lot of eyeballs. And of course, the Buds 2 presents more options for the lucrative hearables market.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked from August 2021; date, time and how to see the new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 online

After 2020 in which the sector was very paralyzed – the whole world was paralyzed – in 2021 we are catching up again in terms of the Mobile Telephony sector. And this includes the usual presentations of each brand, such as Apple’s Keynote in September with the iPhone, and the classic Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in August, in which the South Korean brand presents us every year the new member of the Note family.
CNET

How to watch Samsung Unpacked event live today: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more

This story is part of Samsung Event, see all of the coverage from Samsung Unpacked. New foldable phones are just a few hours away. Samsung will hold its third Unpacked of 2021 at 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday. Like all events since COVID-19 spread globally, Samsung's latest launch is all virtual. You can watch through the tech giant's YouTube page, with the link going live an hour before the event.
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a stronger foldable flagship

Are folding phones the future? Samsung seems to think so: its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the mobile maker’s third effort at a foldable flagship. It doesn’t reinvent the bend. You get the same 6.2in display on the door, plus the same sizeable 7.6in screen when you flip it open – albeit brighter than before. Also identical is the trio of 12MP lenses at the back. What’s new is external Gorilla Glass Victus, as well as a protective film over the main display, making it 80% stronger than the second-gen layer. That’s supported by a hardier aluminium hinge which makes it good for 200,000 folds – more than enough for any origami fan. Updated software tricks should mean easier multi-tasking, while S Pen support allows sketchers to finally make the most of all that screen real estate (though there’s nowhere to stash the stylus after). It also features Samsung’s first under-screen camera for surreptitious selfies. The Z Fold 3 is set to ship on 27 August. Prices start at £1599 for the 256GB version, rising to £1699 for 512GB – both of which come with 5G connectivity.
Phone Arena

S Pen on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: how does it work, what is it used for?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first foldable smartphone to support its own active stylus — the Fold Edition S Pen! That is a big deal for stylus users, but it’s also a huge technical achievement.
Electronicsxda-developers

Any chance to load music to Huawei Watch FIT?

Despite all the good staff about this watch, but lacking storing music is very irritating although it features 4GB storage. is there any way to load music into watch and link it to earbuds without phone?
xda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: Practical improvements for the generation bump

Go through recent smartphone history and you’d be hard-pressed to find a phone that improved on the last generation as much as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 upgraded from the original Fold. In fact, I personally think the Galaxy Z Fold 2 brought one of the biggest generation-to-generation hardware improvements in smartphone history. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 had a more durable, practical hinge design; a much larger outside “cover screen” that made the original’s look like a joke; and a cleaner, faster-refreshing inside screen with fewer interruptions. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, at first glance/touch, doesn’t bring as big a jump over the last generation.
Entrepreneur

Samsung Unveils New Folding Smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Samsung presented its new folding phones this Wednesday: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, which surprised with their flexible screens and a price up to 30% lower than the previous model.
CNET

Preorder Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3: How to buy Samsung's newest foldable phones

This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked. Samsung just unveiled two shiny new smartphones during its latest Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 each feature foldable display technology, giving Samsung fans a choice between two very different approaches to a modern-day smartphone.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2: It’s time for One UI Watch

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Watch 4, and with it, Samsung is folding the “Active” moniker back into the main lineup. Compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, its spiritual predecessor, there are some big improvements. These come from both the software and hardware sides of things, and it’s kind of a big deal, not just for Samsung but for the broader Android ecosystem as well.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review (Part 1): Makes the iPhone feel boring

When Samsung launched the original Galaxy Fold back in 2019, I fell in love immediately. It redefined the entire way I thought about smartphones and technology as a whole. Instead of just slab phones, the original Fold showed that phones can be so much more, and a year later the Galaxy Z Fold 2 followed this trend with a host of upgrades.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Bootloop after uninstalling Magisk any solution?

Hi guys i rooted my m30 using magisk for few months ago and i realized i cant use any bank application in my phone and that is really uncovenient. so i decided i want to unroot my phone, i tried to uninstalled the magisk from the application, after the system reboot my phone stuck in bootloop. the only way to escape the bootloop is to install magisk again. can someone help me to unroot my phone without any problem from bootloop? Any replies is appreciated.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Bypass FRP Lock on any Samsung with UnlockJunky

One of the more common issues with Samsung phones, is users encountering an FRP lock. This lock will usually appear after a user attempts to perform a factory reset on their device. Once you are presented with this lock, it may seem as if there are no immediate solution to get around it. Let’s talk about what an FRP lock is, and how to bypass it.
Electronicsxda-developers

Get the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off and upgrade your video calls

The sudden rise of video conferencing has led to a surge in high-quality webcams, now that the general population has realized the awful 720p cameras in most laptops don’t cut it. Razer introduced the Kiyo Pro webcam earlier this year, featuring a 1080p/60FPS sensor and a built-in ring light, but the original price of $199.99 kept many people away. Now the webcam is on sale for $149.99 at multiple retailers, the lowest price we’ve seen for it yet.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google is killing off Android Auto for phone screens in favor of Assistant driving mode

Google launched Android Auto back in 2014 as a way for smartphones to interface with car stereos. When your phone is connected to a compatible car stereo, it projects a car-optimized launcher with quick access to select multimedia and navigation apps suitable for use when driving. In late 2016, Google launched a new way to use Android Auto: on phone screens. The Android Auto app on smartphones featured big icons, quick access to the voice assistant, large cards for notifications, and integration with Google Maps, the dialer, and select media apps, but it has since been succeeded by a new experience that’s part of Google Assistant. Now, Google is preparing to kill off Android Auto for phone screens.
xda-developers

These are the Best 16 inch Apple MacBook Pro cases: UAG, Supcase, Spigen, and more

Apple’s 16 inch MacBook Pro is currently the only notebook that the company sells with an Intel chipset. The 16 inch model was a replacement for the 15 inch MacBook Pro when it was launched in 2019 with a similar size, but a larger 16 inch 3072 x 1920 Retina display with narrow bezels. It was also the largest MacBook screen since the 17 inch MacBook Pro, which was discontinued in 2012. It’s expected Apple will be updating the notebook later this year, and like the current-gen 13 inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, it’ll be powered by an ARM-based M1 chipset, possibly with a higher core count and clock speeds.
NFLtechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 512GB Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU processor with 12GB + 512GB. The device also has a 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X (1768 x 2208 pixels, 374 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable battery and weight 271g, running on Android 11, One UI 3.5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy