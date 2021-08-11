How much Warranty does Samsung offer on the Galaxy Z Fold 3?
Samsung has announced its new foldable phone duo — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside some accessories like the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. The new foldables are aimed at a larger demographic than before and are slightly more accessible than previous versions in terms of price. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at $1,799 whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will start at $999. If you’re planning to buy the more premium, top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 3 and are wondering how much warranty you would get with the phone, we’re here to help you out.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0