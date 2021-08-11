Carjacking suspect shot, wounded in Oregon; police searching for missing girlfriend
A Sunnyside man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Yakima man and multiple carjackings in Washington and Oregon was shot by police Wednesday in Medford, Ore. Aurelio Escobar, 25, was shot after firing on Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and a Medford police officer following a high-speed chase in a stolen car around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Medford police and the Jackson County sheriff’s office.www.yakimaherald.com
