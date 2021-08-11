Cancel
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman getting married

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is getting married.

Chapman, 68, made the announcement during Tuesday’s episode of the “Two Guys From Hollywood” podcast.

“We went to the venue yesterday, picked it out,” Chapman said during the podcast. “Man, it cost a lot to get married, my God! But, yes, Sept. 2 (is the date).”

Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 after a battle with cancer, CNN reported. She was 51.

Frane lost her husband to cancer six months before Beth Chapman’s death, the news network reported.

Duane Chapman proposed to Frane in May 2020, E! Online reported.

“Francie’s husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth,” Duane Chapman said on the podcast. “And then when I went to the Bible, Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the Scripture that says, ‘God does not want a man to be alone.’ That he knows we need a companion, whether we’re a man or a woman.”

In 2020, the reality TV star spoke with People and said that Beth Chapman would approve of his relationship with Frane.

“I need a partner,” Chapman told the magazine. “I’ve said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn’t do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, ‘Big daddy, don’t lose her.’”

©2021 Cox Media Group

