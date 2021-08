Chelsea will travel to Northern Ireland in the coming days for its UEFA Super Cup match against Villarreal. Opportunities to kick the season off by winning a European Cup are rare, but the Blues have spurned such chances far too many times in the bygone decade. This is one trophy that has evaded the team in times of the Roman Empire. In fact, Chelsea’s last—and only—win in the Super Cup came five years before Roman Abramovich bought the club from Ken Bates. Those were different times and that was a different team.