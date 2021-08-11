Cancel
Crested Butte, CO

CB council reaches agreement on what to present to voters

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 6 days ago

It looks like Crested Butte voters will be considering several taxes focused on funding affordable housing in the November election. An increase in the current town sales tax rate and the short-term rental excise tax along with a new “non-primary residence” tax would bring in approximately $2.1 million annually dedicated to affordable housing and will be presented in two separate ballot questions with the STR tax increase standing on its own.

