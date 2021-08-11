Anyone know where the smoke is coming from? Uh, everywhere between here and the Pacific Ocean. It is apparently part of the “new normal” as wildfires in the West pick up and become part of our “normal” summer weather. Add to that the continuing drought conditions and occasional “heat domes” that bring 100+-degree temperatures to Denver and 80+-degree temperatures to Crested Butte and we have a new sort of summer. As bad as we see it, this is still probably one of the better places to be…