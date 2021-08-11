Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crested Butte, CO

Anyone know…

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone know where the smoke is coming from? Uh, everywhere between here and the Pacific Ocean. It is apparently part of the “new normal” as wildfires in the West pick up and become part of our “normal” summer weather. Add to that the continuing drought conditions and occasional “heat domes” that bring 100+-degree temperatures to Denver and 80+-degree temperatures to Crested Butte and we have a new sort of summer. As bad as we see it, this is still probably one of the better places to be…

crestedbuttenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denver, CO
City
Crested Butte, CO
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Gunnison, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Cbcs#Gv2h#Mt Cb#Crested Butte Council#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
CBS News

Las Vegas Raiders to make fans to prove they've been vaccinated

Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday. Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy