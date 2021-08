The Crested Butte town council will consider how much to pay incoming councilmembers at the next council meeting and it appears they will award a raise of at least $200 per month for councilmembers and $300 for the mayor. Currently councilmembers receive $650 a month or $7,800 per year while the mayor’s position garners $1,050 a month or $12,600 annually. They all get a $25 monthly stipend for their cell phones.