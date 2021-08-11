Joshua Bassett Says He Endured "A Lot of Homophobia" After Speaking Out About His Sexuality

DaBaby has been under fire for comments he made onstage at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday about gay fans and people with HIV/AIDS. In the new video he directed for his new song “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give,” which was released today, he appears to make two references to his onstage remarks. Midway through the video, he holds up a sign that says “AIDS.” The video ends with a message spelled out in rainbow lettering: “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate.” It continues: “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”