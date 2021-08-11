Joshua Bassett Says He Endured "A Lot of Homophobia" After Speaking Out About His Sexuality
Watch: Joshua Bassett Serenades E!'s Erin Lim With Original Song. Joshua Bassett has a new perspective on life after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor tells the U.K. magazine attitude that before he publicly discussed his sexual identity, he had never experienced homophobia firsthand. But after coming out, he says, according to People, "This was the first time where I was subjected to a lot of homophobia."www.eonline.com
