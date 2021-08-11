Cancel
Gunnison, CO

Benchtalk August 13, 2021

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBMR’s online public auction of the Peachtree chairlift chairs was held last weekend and deemed a success. According to Will Shoemaker, the bidding on 33 chairs totaled a little more than $65,000 and that money will go to the Valley Housing Fund. A separate employee lottery was held for 20 additional chairs and all of that money raised will go to the Epicpromise Employee Foundation, a non-profit that supports Vail Resort employees in need.

