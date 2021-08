Brendan Fraser has been getting a lot of love online following the recent announcement that he's been cast in a Martin Scorsese movie, and video footage of his response has been going viral on TikTok. As has been reported, Fraser will star in Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, appearing alongside other big name stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Fans had been rooting for Fraser's return to the spotlight and his name was trending with fans everywhere showing support for his casting.