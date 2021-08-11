Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Watch Now: Alleged arson starts wildfire in Algeria, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather, Associated Press
Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens have been killed by a wildfire in Algeria that officials blame on arson, watch Hungarians compete in a wife-carrying contest, and more of today's top videos.

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Algeria#Wildfire#Hungarians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Worldwcn247.com

Algeria detains 36 in mob killing of man amid wildfires

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities say they have detained 36 people in the mob killing and burning of a man in a town in the country’s Kabyle region that the crowd wrongly suspected of starting dozens of wildfires. The head of the judicial police said Sunday that the victim had gone to the town to help. The fires that began last Monday tore through the mountainous region, killing at least 47 residents and 28 soldiers while destroying olive groves and livestock. But the brutality of the killing on Wednesday by a fanatic crowd of a man described by friends and family as an artist eclipsed the fires after pictures and video of the scene were posted on social media.
EnvironmentDerrick

Death toll in floods that hit northern Turkey climbs to 70

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers recovered more bodies from the site of severe flooding that devastated a town in northern Turkey on Monday, bringing the death toll to 70, officials said. Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 4, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges,...
Public Healththehighlandsun.com

Today’s top headlines

Good morning, here’s what you need to know at 7:30am today. Cairns and Yarrabah enter their first full day of a three-day snap lockdown as south-east Queensland students return to school with masks. Missed last night’s Olympics closing ceremony? We’ve got the best highlights for you. Australia’s 18th census night...
Healthharrisondaily.com

Sri Lanka banks on vaccination to see it through delta surge

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Manjula Wijesuriya had COVID-19, but his friends and family say that's not what killed him. When the 51-year-old tutor suffered a heart attack in late July, his loved …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy