Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pike County in southeastern Alabama * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy Municipal Airport, or near Troy, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Troy, Goshen, Troy Municipal Airport and Ansley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0