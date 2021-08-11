Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

To Lower Emissions, the Military Focuses on Increasing Aircraft Efficiency

By Kelsey Reichmann
aviationtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the commercial aviation industry increasingly shifts towards new technology to reach sustainability targets, the military is more focused on improving aircraft efficiency to increase sustainability rather than concentrating on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “The mission of the Air Force is to fly, fight and win in the air, in...

United States Navy
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & Defensevidanewspaper.com

Increase in aircraft activity: War planes to practice locally

Starting Thursday, August 12, there will be an increase in aircraft activity at Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu. NBVC Point Mugu is supporting multiple test events that includes about 34 aircraft and is expected to run until August 30. The purpose of this activity is to provide training...
Aerospace & Defensetechnologynetworks.com

Striving To Reduce Aircraft Engine Emissions

Post-pandemic vacation travel was among the biggest stories of summer 2021, raising questions about air travel’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, 710 million tons of global carbon dioxide came from commercial aviation in 2013. By 2017, that number reached 860 million tons, a 21% increase in four years. By 2018, it climbed to 905 million tons, 2.4% of total CO2 emissions.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Global Aerospace & Defense Markets 2021-2025: Focus On Fighter Aircrafts, Military Rotorcrafts, Armored Vehicles, Military Aviation Turbofan Engines, Military UAS/UCAVs, Missiles & Missile Defense

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2021-2025 - Key Trends, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Defense Spending has been on a major upswing led by the resurgence of great power competition amongst leading geopolitical powers and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Air Force Throws Millions At Startup Trying To Build Reusable Hypersonic Aircraft

The Air Force wants Hermeus Corporation to prove the concept for a high-speed transport, and maybe more. The U.S. Air Force has teamed up with venture capital firms to award a $60-million contract to Hermeus Corporation which should secure the flight testing phase of the company’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft, named Quarterhorse. This is the first of a planned family of high-speed aircraft from the startup. Although primarily aimed at commercial markets, the Air Force is eyeing the same technology for a future high-speed presidential transport, and potentially other applications, too.
Aerospace & Defenseelectronicproducts.com

Baseless power modules enable higher efficiency power conversion in aircraft

Microchip Technology Inc., in partnership with Clean Sky, a joint European Commission (EC) and industry consortium, has claimed the first aerospace-qualified baseless power modules. This new power module design is said to enable higher efficiency, lighter, and more compact power conversion and motor drive systems in aircraft electrical systems. The...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

This Spherical Manned Airship Was Tested By The Navy As An Eye In The Sky

The AeroSphere was designed to be an optionally-manned high-altitude surveillance platform that could loiter for long periods above a target area. In the early 2000s, the U.S. Navy expressed interest in a highly unusual manned airship known as the AeroSphere SA-60, a 62-foot-diameter completely spherical aircraft. The AeroSphere was intended as a persistent high-altitude surveillance, electronic intelligence, and communications platform, potentially offering some of the same benefits as a satellite but with a more flexible operational concept and at a far more affordable price. Unlike other high-altitude balloons, though, the AeroSphere could be optionally manned, and featured a cockpit housed directly inside the sphere itself rather than hanging in a gondola below it. At least one flight of the bizarre-looking craft reached over 20,000 feet, manned by the head of the Navy’s Airships Concepts program.
Aerospace & Defensetricornernews.com

A quick aviation and space roundup

There is too much going on in the cutting edge of flight technology development to explain everything in detail, so here’s a quick overview of this month’s news…. The U.S. Energy Department (the folks who control all nuclear material and uses) and NASA have selected three designs for high-assay low-enriched uranium fueled reactors in space. Yes, we already have several nuclear mini-reactors in orbit, but these three designs are for propulsion — rocket motors to you and me.
Aerospace & Defenseaviationtoday.com

Airflow Exceeds $600M in Orders for eSTOL Aircraft

The aerospace company Airflow has received 11 orders for its electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft totaling over $600 million in orders, the company announced on Aug. 17. Airflow has two eSTOL aircraft variations, a Model 100 and Model 200. Airflow’s Model 100 is able to carry four passengers...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Military lands aircraft on closed Michigan highway in test of agility

Alpena — The U.S. military shut down a state highway in northeast Michigan on Thursday to test its ability to land aircraft on civilian roads. The Michigan National Guard closed a portion of M-32 for five hours to perform the landing. Working with the Michigan Department of Transportation and local organizations, the Guard successfully landed four aircraft, including A-10s from the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

General Atomics, Kratos win additional funds for Skyborg work

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Kratos have secured additional funding related to their work on the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Skyborg Vanguard programme, which seeks to develop autonomous combat aircraft. The USAF’s Fighters and Advanced Aircraft office awarded a contract option worth $13.2 million to Kratos and up to $7...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Satellite imagery shows crowds, aircraft at Kabul airport

Satellite images have highlighted the chaotic situation at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport on 16 August. Images provided by Maxar Technologies show crowds outside the airport gates, as well a massive traffic jam apparently caused by panicked Afghans flocking attempting to get a flight out. One images shows civilians on...
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Pipistrel Selects Honeywell’s Revolutionary Small UAV SATCOM System For All Unmanned Aircraft Platforms

A Honeywell breakthrough in compact satellite communications technology will bring the safety, connectivity and efficiency trusted for decades by airplane manufacturers and airlines to three of Pipistrel’s exciting new aircraft, including the fixed-wing Surveyor and both unmanned Nuuva platforms, the V300 and smaller V20. Weighing in at only 1 kilogram...
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

More than 600 Afghans crowd into US military aircraft

(Kabul and Seoul) A photo that went viral shows more than 600 Afghans – men, women and children – crammed into a large US military aircraft, the scene of a dramatic air evacuation shortly after the Taliban captured Kabul. David Fox and Qasim Nauman Agence France-Presse. The image, received and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Prototype military transport aircraft crashes in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft with three people on board crashed during a test flight in the Moscow region on Tuesday, its manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation said. It was unclear from the company’s statement if there were any casualties in the crash. However, RIA news agency...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

New Light Shed On The Once Top Secret Tacit Blue Aircraft By Veteran Program Manager

Northrop's "Whale" stealth battlefield surveillance jet was revolutionary. Now we get a better look into the program from someone who was there. The fantastic 10 Percent True YouTube channel, the creation of Steve Davies, recently had Denny Jarvi on as a guest. Jarvi was an accomplished U.S. Air Force fighter pilot that found himself descending into the shadowy black projects world in the early 1980s to help run the top-secret Battlefield Surveillance Aircraft-Experimental (BSAX) demonstrator program, better known as Tacit Blue. In the interview, Jarvi gives a frank account of many of the finer details of what is understood to have been one of the most transformational secret aircraft test programs in known history, although it is often overshadowed by Lockheed's Have Blue stealth demonstrator that came before it.
Militaryhngn.com

US Military Aircraft Hits Afghanistan Ground as Taliban Makes Rapid Advances

As foreign troops leave Afghanistan and the Taliban make fast combat gains, the U.S. will continue a constant cadence of airstrikes. Biden Ordered B-52 Bombers and AC-130 To Hit Afghanistan Grounds. In a recently published article in MSN News, President Joe Biden authorized B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to...

