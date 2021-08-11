Future of Cuomo impeachment inquiry in doubt after resignation
▶ Watch Video: What’s next for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after resigning?. Sexual harassment scandals. COVID-19 nursing home deaths. Safety at the massive bridge project named for his father. And a $5 million book deal. The scope of the impeachment inquiry into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was four scandals he faced in the past year and a half — but now the fate of the inquiry remains unclear after his sudden resignation on Tuesday.www.wsgw.com
