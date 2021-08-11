Cancel
Future of Cuomo impeachment inquiry in doubt after resignation

 6 days ago

▶ Watch Video: What’s next for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after resigning?. Sexual harassment scandals. COVID-19 nursing home deaths. Safety at the massive bridge project named for his father. And a $5 million book deal. The scope of the impeachment inquiry into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was four scandals he faced in the past year and a half — but now the fate of the inquiry remains unclear after his sudden resignation on Tuesday.

PoliticsBay News 9

Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

NEW YORK (AP) — In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen. Cuomo fully pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of another...
PoliticsWETM

Impeachment investigation dropped, senator responds

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Friday, August 13 Carl Heastie, speaker of the New York State Assembly, announced that the Assembly Judiciary Committee would no longer be investigating for impeachment. This decision came just days after Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned. The assembly’s decision comes with mixed reactions. Elected officials from across...
Politicsanjournal.com

Andrew Cuomo's Surprise Defender

When New York Attorney General Leticia James issued her report containing the accusations that the governor had acted inappropriately with 12 women, many individuals on both sides of the aisle no doubt rejoiced. One man, however, who has been soundly attacked himself by New York Democrats was appalled. He stated that he had no personal knowledge as to the truth or falsity of the charges, but that the governor was not being treated fairly or lawfully.
Albany, NYwamc.org

On Eve Of Change In Albany, Former Gov. Paterson Discusses Hochul, Cuomo, Spitzer, And The Legislature

A New York state Governor forced to resign because of his personal conduct. A lieutenant governor suddenly thrust into leadership. Certainly, that’s where Democrat Kathy Hochul finds herself in mid-August, but David Paterson had a similar experience in March 2008. Paterson had gone from Senate Minority Leader to Eliot Spitzer’s running mate in 2006 to governor just two years later, at a moment when Andrew Cuomo was still attorney general. And at another pivotal time in state government history, Paterson spoke with WAMC Tuesday.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Ex-Cuomo aides who helped smear accuser leave jobs at top PR firm

Two former staffers of Gov. Andrew Cuomo who helped their ex-boss smear sexual harassment accuser Lindsey Boylan have left their jobs at a politically connected public relations firm with millions of dollars in state contracts, The Post has learned. Josh Vlasto and Richard Bamberger — both former top Cuomo staffers...
Politicsnystateofpolitics.com

Lawmakers eye Cuomo's pension, scrapping father's name from bridge

It’s a bill that has been floated before, but is gaining more steam in light of recent events — changing the name of the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee. In 2017, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo first renamed the newly rebuilt Tappan Zee Bridge, there was quite an uproar among local community members and even some lawmakers.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you did, tell people what you...
Politicsnny360.com

Editorial — Keep it going: Legislature must proceed with impeachment against Cuomo

Sustained criticism over the weekend compelled state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to finally commit to releasing the Judiciary Committee’s report on its investigation into several controversies involving Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Heastie angered many people Friday by announcing that the Judiciary Committee would suspend its impeachment proceeding against Cuomo. He said...
PoliticsPress-Republican

GOP chairs: Assembly should continue Cuomo impeachment

PLATTSBURGH — North Country and Capital District GOP county committee chairs are calling on the Assembly Judiciary Committee to continue its impeachment process against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. REPORT NOT ENOUGH. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced that the Assembly would suspend its impeachment investigation when the governor's resignation...
Politicswamc.org

Barclay Wary Of Final Report After Assembly's Cuomo Impeachment Probe

The New York State Assembly Speaker and the Judiciary Committee say they will release a report of their findings from the impeachment probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo, which will end August 25, a day after Cuomo resigns. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican from the 120th district, says he...
Politicsclarencebee.com

Under fire, Cuomo resigns

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, he will step down as governor, after an investigation found he sexually harassed several women. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said, adding that the transition must be seamless. Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul, who called out […]
PoliticsPosted by
Daily News

Chris Cuomo says he urged brother Andrew to resign, denies he was official adviser

In his first night back from a miraculously timed vacation, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tried to paint himself as just a good brother. A week after his sibling, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, promised to resign after Attorney General Letitia James’s office found that he had sexually harassed 11 women, the younger Cuomo faced the camera and claimed he told his brother to step down. “I was there to listen and ...
PoliticsPosted by
KISS 104.1

NYS Assembly Speaker Promises Public Release of Cuomo Investigation

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee may be dropping impeachment proceedings against soon-to-be former Governor Andrew Cuomo but the speaker of the House promises there will be a public report. While Carl Heastie announced Friday, August 13 that, under legal advice, the committee could not look to impeach Cuomo...
PoliticsWWLP 22News

Assemblywoman Buttenschon responds to suspension of Impeachment Inquiry

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The New York State Assembly will continue its investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo and issue a report with its findings after lawmakers on both sides opposed the decision to suspend the impeachment inquiry. “What I requested from the committee chair is a report thus far of...

