NFL

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Resumes on-field work

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolladay (hamstring) did some straight-line running at half speed during the Giants' Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. During practice last Tuesday, Golladay hurt his hamstring, an injury that was accompanied by a 2-to-3-week recovery timetable. Since then, his activity has been limited to being stationary while catching passes, so Wednesday's on-field work is a step in the right direction. There's little doubt Golladay will miss Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, but the aforementioned timeline gives him a chance to see action in one of the Giants' final two exhibitions.

www.cbssports.com

NFL
Football
Sports
NFLNBC Sports

Kenny Golladay exits practice with possible leg injury

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s final season with the Lions was marred by injury and the Giants signed him as a free agent with the hope that there would not be a repeat of that in 2021. Golladay provided some reason for the team to hold its breath on Tuesday. Video...
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay leaves practice early with apparent hamstring injury

The New York Giants had their first padded practice of the 2021 season today. Training camp has intensified now that the pads are on, leading to some big hits and some big brawls. The Giants grabbed headlines today because of a team-wide fight sparked by a big hit handed out to running back Corey Clement. This was not the only big-hit from training camp, as wide receiver Kenny Golladay took a shot from linebacker TJ Brunson a few days ago.
NFLBleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Kenny Golladay's Injury Diagnosed as 'Slight Hamstring Pull'

New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay reportedly suffered a minor hamstring injury in practice. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the ailment is "not considered a significant injury." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport then reported that the injury was diagnosed with a "slight" hamstring pull. Despite reports of the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Injury Timeline Revealed For Kenny Golladay

Earlier this week, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay left practice with a hamstring injury. The team shared an update on his status this Thursday. The Giants previously stated that Golladay avoided a very serious injury. However, the Pro Bowl wideout will still have to miss at least a few weeks.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL injuries pile up with Deshaun Watson absent, Kenny Golladay leaving practice

With Deshaun Watson, Kenny Golladay, and Carson Wentz all missing time on the field, the start of NFL training camp has seen the injuries begin to pile up around the league. Last week, it was the Dallas Cowboys that were suffering from the injury woes, but this week, the injury bug appears to have spread all over the NFL, including some of the bigger names. Let’s take a look at the latest injuries around the league.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Giants Working Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the New York Giants brought in five free agents for workouts on Saturday. Butler, 28, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of California (PA) back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.
NFLchatsports.com

Kenny Golladay has chance to return for NY Giants’ season opener, report

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (Image via The Record) The expectation is that NY Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will be back on the field in plenty of time before the regular season opener, report says. The NY Giants seem to have gotten the best news possible, when...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Kenny Golladay is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring pull

Reporting from the Giants beat on Wednesday indicated that receiver Kenny Golladay‘s hamstring injury was not considered significant. Now there’s a potential timeline for his return. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Golladay is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a hamstring pull. Golladay was injured...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants Training Camp News: Kenny Golladay Injury Update, Joe Looney Retiring + Giants Brawl Recap

New York Giants training camp news is on fire with the second week of practice ongoing. Giants news focuses on a Kenny Golladay injury update, Joe Looney retiring and a recap of the Giants fight that took place at Tuesday’s training camp practice. New York Giants Now host Marshall Green takes a deep dive into the latest Giants news coming out of training camp in today’s video! Get all of your New York Giants rumors via Chat Sports right here on our Giants YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/NYGiantsTV?su... Giants Training Camp News: - Kenny Golladay Injury Update - Joe Looney Retiring - Giants training camp fight recap Giants training camp practice on tuesday broke out in a fight that took the NFL world by storm.

