Giants' Kenny Golladay: Resumes on-field work

Golladay (hamstring) did some straight-line running at half speed during the Giants' Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. During practice last Tuesday, Golladay hurt his hamstring, an injury that was accompanied by a 2-to-3-week recovery timetable. Since then, his activity has been limited to being stationary while catching passes, so Wednesday's on-field work is a step in the right direction. There's little doubt Golladay will miss Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, but the aforementioned timeline gives him a chance to see action in one of the Giants' final two exhibitions.