When state Sen. Brittany Pettersen saw Colorado’s 2020 overdose death toll — the worst in at least 20 years — she thought of the families of those lost. “We didn’t have the system set up to deal with that increase in need, and we’re never going to get those people back,” said Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat who’s championed substance use-related legislation at the Capitol for years. “And so it makes me angry, frustrated, heartbroken, but also gives me strength to keep fighting.”