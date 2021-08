Tommy La Stella looked pretty comfortable at the plate for someone who hadn't played in a big-league game since May 2. The veteran infielder is back from the injured list and is hoping to contribute down the stretch for the San Francisco Giants, who wrap up a four-game series against the ArizonaDiamondbacks on Thursday in Phoenix. La Stella was sidelined with injuries to his left hamstring and right thumb but surely didn't look rusty as he reached base four times on two singles and two walks in ...