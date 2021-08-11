Cancel
Letters: Recall vs. democracy | Governor must go | Renewed alliances | Biles’ leadership | No regard | Dangerous nostalgia

By Letters to the Editor
East Bay Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe. “Sometimes Gavin Newsom is his own greatest enemy,” Page A7, Aug. 3:. Democracy is on the ballot for California’s Recall Election. Far right ideologues would have you believe this recall is a referendum on Gov. Newsom’s response to the pandemic. The GOP hasn’t been able to win a statewide election in California since 2006. This recall, taking place just one year before the next gubernatorial election, is a back-door attempt by Republicans to take control of the country’s most progressive state.

Vote YES To Recall Governor Newsom

Vote YES To Recall Governor Newsom

The September 14th special election to recall Gavin Newsom is approaching. Here are 10 reasons to recall Newsom now:. 2 to 1 advantage of Democrat vs. Republican voter registration in California. Democrats have been hurt more by Newsom’s errors than Republicans. Elizabeth Warren, a socialist democrat Massachusetts Senator, has been...
Politicsledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Nature deserves the recall

A voice from nature regarding the death and suffering by an antiquated firefighting technique called back fire. For his many crimes against nature and nature’s God, the dead and suffering wildlife of California’s wildlands and forest, support the recall of California’s Governor Gavin Newsom. Voters of California, please do not let our deaths and suffering be in vain. Recall California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Letter: There is renewed hope in America

Letter: There is renewed hope in America

Brad Kramer stated, “there is renewed hope in America now,” and I must agree. Now that Joe Biden occupies the White House, there truly is a renewed hope in America. As our nation continues to tackle the challenges of the coronavirus, we need the honesty, integrity and unwavering values of President Biden. We need timely information in uncertain times. We need to be able to trust that the words of our president are fact and not hyperbole.
Letters: Make sure to vote in governor recall election

Letters: Make sure to vote in governor recall election

I write to encourage voters to actively participate in the upcoming recall election. Your vote is your voice and essential for a healthy democracy. A dramatically small turnout could abruptly end the governor’s term and install a new governor with an even smaller measure of voter support. If more than 50% support a recall, California’s new governor will be the replacement candidate receiving a plurality of the votes, not a majority, just the highest number of votes. Low voter turnout would be particularly disturbing since 64% of registered California voters participated in the 2018 election when Gov. Gavin Newsom won with 61.9% of the vote.
Politicsantrimreview.net

A very short comparison of a republic vs. a democracy

The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States “. . . and to the Republic for which. . . “ The Constitution of the United States sets forth the terms of a Republic — a system of laws. Example: Under a “Democracy” a posse chases and captures...
Presidential Electionkisswtlz.com

How the recall election against California Gavin Newsom will work

Democrats dominate politics in California and no Republican has won statewide since 2006. But the upcoming recall election on September 14 is presenting a serious political challenge to gained traction in collecting signatures. The election is set to take place amid a rise in COVID cases and as wildfires rage in the state. The election also presents a key test for how voters will respond to the way Democratic governors handled the pandemic.
Presidential ElectionThe Decatur Daily

Are Biden and the Democrats making a giant political goof by helping out the white working class?

It’s become conventional wisdom that Donald Trump’s name on 2020′s $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check almost put the embattled 45th president over the top in the Electoral College, and that another $2,000 booster shot before November’s election might have given him a second term. So after President Joe Biden won passage of the final $1,400 stimulus payment this spring, reluctant white working-class voters must have showered him with praise.
SocietyGainesville Times

Opinion: Look at Democrats’ long history of racism

“Racist” is the stereotypical accusation aimed at anyone who disagrees with liberal Democrats. These radicals don’t care if such criticism is true. It’s all about stirring the racist pot for political purposes, prominence and profit. Ironically, today’s liberal Democrats have conveniently overlooked their party’s long, sordid history of racism. Truth...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Holder Won’t Let COVID Stop His Push for Democrats’ Election Goals

Tom Tillison writes at Biz Pac Review about former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s response to the latest COVID scare. The left-wing ideologue who once said “when they go low, we kick them,” the man who protected Barack Obama’s backside as the former president’s attorney general, is calling for people to take to the streets in the mythical “fight for fairness.”
PoliticsChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Time for effect leadership – recall Newsom

Interesting how our governor can over-exercise and inappropriately use his emergency powers when it fits his priorities but when faced with a recall petition signed by over 1.5M Californians, everything changes. He’s dropping billions around the state like candy to any cause/group that makes him look good but true leadership on forest fuel reduction (his administration has admitted missing the target by some 80%) or re-implementing delta variant COVID 19 mask mandates (even his sister has acted in Oregon) or declaring a drought emergency with mandatory conservation targets (like or past governor Brown did) would all be very unpopular so Gov. Newsom can’t be bothered.
Limiting free speech among dangers to democracy

Limiting free speech among dangers to democracy

Am I hypocritical in my relief that Facebook, Twitter, and the like are banning dangerous misinformation about the pandemic, vaccines and the idea that China or a dead Venezuelan dictator helped Joe Biden steal the U.S. presidency?. Free speech has always been a cause close to my heart. I have...

