Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' Keke Coutee: Second behind Conley

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Coutee is listed as second behind Chris Conley on the unofficial depth chart, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Texans' depth chart did not make any allowances for slot receivers, so Coutee and Anthony Miller are listed at wide receiver and on the second unit. Miller is behind Brandin Cooks. Coutee and Miller are expected to primarily play in the slot, so either one could get ample work in Houston's three-wide formations.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Houston Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Keke Coutee: Developing chemistry with Taylor

Coutee has emerged as a favored target for quarterback Tyrod Taylor during the first week of training camp, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports. Coutee was handed an opportunity when the Texans traded Randall Cobb to the Packers, removing one impediment to playing time in the slot. He's taken advantage, but things may change as recent addition Anthony Miller, another receiver with heavy usage in the slot, gets comfortable with the new offense. Thus far in camp, Coutee has received as many snaps with Taylor as Miller has, if not more.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Camp: Keke Coutee On His 'Wide-Open Opportunity"

HOUSTON -- Keke Coutee has the potential to be something special for the Houston Texans offense. His biggest problem: consistency. In three seasons since being drafted out of Texas Tech, Coutee has never met the expectations of what Houston looks for in a slot receiver. Sure, there's been glimpses of high-end play, but there's also been a handful of mistakes that have cost Houston wins.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WR Keke Coutee embraces WR competition at Texans' training camp

HOUSTON — No player over the past three seasons has embodied a more tumultuous stint with the Houston Texans than Keke Coutee. Houston drafted the Texas native during the fourth round of the 2018 draft, but Coutee has since spent the larger part of his career on the sideline due to a plethora of injuries and a lack of confidence from the previous regime.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Chris Conley: Gets reps with Taylor

Conley and rookie Nico Collins have been given ample reps with presumed starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports. Collins has been the breakout star in camp early on, but the veteran Conley should be seen as a bona fide candidate to start at wideout opposite Brandin Cooks. The Texans traded up to get Collins in this year's draft, and he may eventually become a top-three target for Taylor, but Conley may be the one who starts Week 1 against Jacksonville.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Chris Conley: Atop depth chart

Conley is listed atop the unofficial depth chart at one wide receiver position, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Texans had several surprises on the depth chart, but Conley lining opposite Brandin Cooks was not one of them. He's been getting reps with starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor during camp and earned this slot. The big surprise at wide receiver is Nico Collins, who was presumed to be competing with Conley, listed at sixth on the Cooks' branch of the depth chart.
NFLYardbarker

Texans Camp Notebook: Keke Coutee's Mentor? Dez Bryant

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee didn't have to venture far to find an NFL mentor. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Coutee are both from Lufkin and they work out together under the tutelage of private receivers coach David Robinson. “Most definitely a mentor,” Coutee said. “Obviously...
NFLKLTV

Keke Coutee ready for a fresh start with new coaching staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A new coaching staff could be the change Keke Coutee neeeds as he enters the fourth year of his NFL career. The former Lufkin Panther has shown signs of just how good he can be as a slot receiver in the NFL but consistency has not been the friend of Coutee.
NFLYardbarker

Texans Takeaways: WR Conely's Chemistry Could Be Special For Houston

Working up the sideline, wide receiver Chris Conley leaves his break and fires back to the ball. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has him targeted and delivers a strike. Conley, who enters his seventh season in the NFL, makes the catch in towards the sideline on a comeback route before...
NFLYardbarker

Texans' WR Chris Conley Shows What He Can Do Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Texans veteran wide receiver Chris Conley displayed his superior athleticism Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers. Conley consistently created separation, catching three passes for 36 yards from starter Tyrod Taylor on the Texans' opening drive at Lambeau Field. Conley also caught a 17-yard pass on third down for a first down on a pass from rookie quarterback Davis Mills, finishing with four receptions for 51 yards on four targets for the evening.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Just How Talented Could Texans New WR Conley Be For Houston?

Texans Takeaways: WR Conely's Chemistry Could Be Special For Houston. Working up the sideline, wide receiver Chris Conley leaves his break and fires back to the ball. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has him targeted and delivers a strike. Conley, who enters his seventh season in the NFL, makes the...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...

Comments / 0

Community Policy