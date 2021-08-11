Texans' Keke Coutee: Second behind Conley
Coutee is listed as second behind Chris Conley on the unofficial depth chart, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Texans' depth chart did not make any allowances for slot receivers, so Coutee and Anthony Miller are listed at wide receiver and on the second unit. Miller is behind Brandin Cooks. Coutee and Miller are expected to primarily play in the slot, so either one could get ample work in Houston's three-wide formations.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0