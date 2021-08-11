Texans' Keke Coutee: Second behind Conley

Coutee has emerged as a favored target for quarterback Tyrod Taylor during the first week of training camp, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports. Coutee was handed an opportunity when the Texans traded Randall Cobb to the Packers, removing one impediment to playing time in the slot. He's taken advantage, but things may change as recent addition Anthony Miller, another receiver with heavy usage in the slot, gets comfortable with the new offense. Thus far in camp, Coutee has received as many snaps with Taylor as Miller has, if not more.