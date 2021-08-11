Cowboys Concern? Dak Getting Another MRI

Cowboys Concern? Dak Prescott Another MRI

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said on Wednesday he will undergo an additional MRI for a right shoulder strain he sustained during a July 28 training camp practice.

“That,” Prescott said, “is the plan.”

The Cowboys continue to insist their concerns are “precautionary.” That was Prescott’s reiterated message Wednesday, as he made it clear he’s glad he pulled himself out of practice July 28 due to discomfort in his throwing arm.

"I've never felt anything in my arm, so that was the first alarm that went off," Prescott said.

An MRI was performed immediately, the Cowboys and Prescott both saying it revealed nothing more than a strain requiring rest.

But “alarms going off”? To some, alarms are going off again with the news of this MRI, which is scheduled after the team returns home to Dallas from Friday’s preseason game at Arizona—an outing in which the Pro Bowl quarterback Prescott will not participate.

Prescott, who is fully recovered following his 2020 season-ending ankle injury, still seems on track to lead the Cowboys in their regular-season opener on Sept. 9 at the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dak said he's experienced no arm soreness in the last couple of days, and that if a regular-season game was this weekend, he'd play.

"We're staying on this track and staying smart about it. …It's something we want to nip in the bud and not let linger,'' Prescott said, adding that sitting out has been difficult for him. “I’m a go-go-go guy. (But) it’s the risk vs. the reward ... I’ve got to know what I’m playing for - that’s to be ready for the season.”