While there was some hope for both series to have futures back in July, reality came crashing down hard on Monday with word that Amazon's free streaming service IMDb TV would not be triggering the options for a third season of ABC's For Life or for a second season of ABC's Rebel. Deadline Hollywood further reports that "the decision was made after the streamer evaluated the performance of the two shows' existing seasons on the AVOD platform." In terms of shows needing saving, the move by IMDb TV means the once-NBC series Manifest is the last remaining network series with a chance at a return.