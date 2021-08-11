Dead & Company Will Require Vaccination, Negative Test at Upcoming Shows
Dead & Company are the latest act to enforce proof of vaccination at their upcoming 2021 tour, which kicks off next week in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attendees must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the shows. The band has also gone a step further detailing new protocols for the pit: GA ticketholders must show proof or else they’ll be relegated to a “non-pit” seating entry — even if they have a negative Covid test.www.registercitizen.com
