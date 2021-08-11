Cancel
NFL

Texans' Anthony Miller: Listed second on depth chart

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Miller is listed as second on the unofficial depth chart behind Brandin Cooks, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Both Miller and Keke Coutee appear as wide receivers on the depth chart, as the Texans did not indicate a branch for slot receivers. They are primarily slot receivers, so showing up second at wideout on the chart should not mean much. One of the two will be the primary slot receiver when Houston goes three wide.

