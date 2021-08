PHILADELPHIA — As the Phillies sat through a rain delay Wednesday night, there was concern for the health of catcher J.T. Realmuto. Realmuto, the player the Phillies can least afford to do without, left the game after taking back-to-back foul balls off the mask during Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy’s at-bat in the first inning. The second ball knocked the mask off Realmuto’s face, dropped him to one knee, and prompted an athletic trainer to check on him.