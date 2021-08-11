Cancel
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCueto was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Wednesday, retroactive to Aug. 9. Cueto gave up four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings during Sunday's start against the Brewers, but he was apparently dealing with an injury that may have contributed to his struggles. The right-hander missed nearly a month with a lat issue earlier in the season, but manager Gabe Kapler said that the 35-year-old's current injury is considered minor, and the team hopes he'll be able to return after missing just one start, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The Giants haven't yet announced who will take Cueto's spot in the rotation.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Brewers#Injured List#The San Jose Mercury News
