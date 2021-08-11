Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

New Kid’s Room debuts at Fair and Square Imports in downtown McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fair and Square Imports launched a new themed area in late May to cater especially to children. The business’s new Kid’s Room serves as a space for children to get more acquainted with the world around them through fair-trade toys, many of which are culturally significant, a Fair and Square news release stated. Children are able to play dress-up with felt masks and sari capes made in Mexico and India, put on a show in the puppet theater with finger puppets and instruments from Peru, or peruse some of the many books on subjects from nature to life in other countries, the release stated.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckinney, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Kid#Toys#Peru#Mexico#Kid S Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Legends Diner to shutter next week amid pandemic, downtown construction

Downtown breakfast and lunch spot Legends Diner will permanently close next week, ownership confirmed Tuesday. Business has suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic and downtown construction, making it difficult to stay afloat as a new restaurant, co-owner Wayne LaCombe said. Recent health struggles also prompted LaCombe and his wife, Kat, to close the business and retire for the second time. The diner’s last day of operation will be Aug. 29.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

CAMP Hosts Reading of ‘The Land of the Pines’

CAMP Dallas will host a storytime centered around the debut novel of Summer Nilsson, The Land of the Pines, on Aug. 22. The event, which is geared for children six and older and their families, will be co-hosted by The Birthday Party Project’s Paige Chenault and her daughter, Lizzie. The event will feature a live reading of the book, and crafting.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Free Kawaii Coloring Pages (Cutest Ever)

Today we have the best kawaii coloring pages! Kawaii means cute in Japanese, and that’s exactly what we are coloring, so better grab your pastel watercolors and crayons. This unique collection of kawaii coloring sheets are perfect for kids of all ages and adults that enjoy coloring activities. These kawaii...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

MySweetOpportunity: Network Of Community Ministries Food Pantry Fork-Off

According to AmeriCorps VISTA Development Intern Maya Reddi,. “Network of Community Ministries is excited to present its second annual Food Pantry Fork-Off on Saturday, September 25! We have finally moved into our brand-new building, and we are so excited to be able to celebrate the occasion with our friends and supporters while raising money for a great cause! This fun, special evening will include a big reveal of the total funds raised for our new building’s capital campaign, as well as our vision for programs to serve our neighbors.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Mad Science (K-5th grade)- Ticketed

Join us each week as we have fun exploring STEAM elements from Astronomy to Weather and everything in between!. The McKinney Public Library System's programs and events are free, but space is limited. Free tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Due to high demand:. Ticketed events are intended for...
GoldPosted by
DFW Community News

55+ Information and Wellness Expo

Come and join us in the celebration of adults age 55+ of our community for National Senior Citizen Day! Our Zumba Gold, Gold Toning and Line Dancing classes will be in session at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center for all to see what our great adults are capable of. There will also be vendors with great information and services, games and giveaways to all who attend! The first 100 people to register online or in person will receive a FREE lunch. Light snacks will be served for all.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Essential Oils, Why we love!

It’s truly easier than ever to get started with essential oils, or any Young Living product that you’ve seen me share about! I frequently get messages from those of you that are curious about trying something that I’ve shared, but are not quite ready to invest in an entire kit of essential oils… Or maybe you want to try something other than oils, or something that doesn’t come in a kit. I am SO beyond excited to let you know that all of that has changed! You can now order anything you want, right from my link, without needing to purchase a starter kit!
Home & GardenPosted by
DFW Community News

9 Super Comfy Ergonomic Office Chairs for Your Home Office

Whether you have a designated home office or a makeshift space at the dining room table, investing in an ergonomic office chair can make a big difference. The United States Department of Labor says that poor ergonomics, which includes how you sit, can cause a variety of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) including carpal tunnel syndrome, muscle strains and low back injuries.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Shoe Guide: Tips for Buying Your Kids the Perfect Shoes

Buying new shoes for the kids isn’t always the easiest task, and when kids are in a growth spurt, it may feel like you’re constantly at the store buying another new pair. Make shopping trips easier for both of you with these tips for buying your kids the perfect shoes! They’ll need a pair that is comfortable and durable so they can run around while giving their feet the support they need.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Introducing North Texas Giving Day 2021 Survivor Sam!

Survivor Sam has reminisced the natural disasters, pandemics, and economic setbacks over the past six years. Together with our partners Good Sam consistently and compassionately fed, helped, and served the individuals and families facing unprecedented challenges. ﻿ The pandemic and economic setbacks continue. The growth in number of individuals and families needing food to survive is an ongoing reality. The Good Sam team is thankful for a supportive community and the opportunity to serve our neighbors in need!
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Twin Peaks Spreads the Lodge Mantality Further Across Mexico City

The ultimate sports lodge’s second Latin America location is now open. Located in one of the newest malls in the exclusive area of Polanco at Av. Ejercito Nacional 769 Int. R03 y R04 Col. Granada, CP 11520, Miguel Hidalgo. CDMX, México, the new 8,100-square-foot sports lodge features 70+ massive TVs so guests won’t miss a minute of any Club America or Cruz Azul game. It also features two patios that are perfect for guests looking to enjoy the fresh air while indulging in Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch menu items paired with 29-degree beers or signature hand-crafted cocktails containing top-shelf liquors, premium mixers and fresh ingredients.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

6 Ice Cream Makers And Homemade Recipe Ideas For Sweet Frosty Treats

Summer 2021 might be winding down, but, frankly, it’s never the wrong season for ice cream. With an ice cream maker in your home, the only thing standing between you and a cool, fresh treat is the press of a button or a little bit of elbow grease. You don’t have to put on a jacket or drive anywhere to fill your cone — and your heart — with your favorite dessert. With the right ingredients and a little creativity, you can make an ice cream treat tastier and healthier than anything you’ll find in the supermarket freezer.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Primrose School of West Plano celebrates 10th anniversary

Primrose School of West Plano marked its 10th anniversary in August. The school offers day care and educational child care for children ranging from infants to age 12. As part of the Primrose Schools system, franchise owner Marti Davis said the school is committed to offering a safe, healthy and loving environment for its students. Primrose School of West Plano is located at 6480 W. Plano Parkway, Plano. 972-403-3444. www.primroseschools.com/schools/west-plano.

Comments / 0

Community Policy