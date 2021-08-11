You won't notice Brooklinen's pillow protector, and that's why we love it
Here at Reviewed, we’re advocates for making the most of what you buy, and bedding is no exception. Though pillows aren’t nearly as expensive as mattresses, the cost can be significant depending on the fill material—for instance, our favorite down pillow, which also happens to be from Brooklinen, retails for $69 to $99. Luckily, you can extend the life of your pillows with a pillow protector (which isn’t to be mistaken for a pillowcase that slips over the protector). After an array of tests in our Cambridge, Massachusetts, lab, we determined that Brooklinen makes the best pillow protector, mostly because the smooth, extra layer of cotton is barely noticeable as you snooze.www.reviewed.com
