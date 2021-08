It has long been assumed that the only way to go green is to go off the grid, build a house out of recycled materials, and set up a field of windmills and solar panels on an upstate plot of land. However, some could argue that New York City is a great place to go green. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA)is the largest public transportation system in the world; a number of shops are devoted to environmentally friendly products; several restaurants’ preference for serving local means fewer greenhouse gases when transporting ingredients; and recycling and composting are getting easier in buildings and on the streets. Additionally, while The City observes that the new infrastructure bill seems to favor cars over mass transit, the MTA's share of the funding could help jump-start projects like the next phase of the Second Avenue subway, accessibility upgrades at subway stations throughout the city, and the purchase of electric buses.