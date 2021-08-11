Getting and maintaining the proper backpack for back-to-school in NJ

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.