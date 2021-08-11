Getting and maintaining the proper backpack for back-to-school in NJ

On Saturday, July 31, the Town of Loxahatchee Groves concluded its first Back to School Backpack Drive. With the donations collected, the town was able to supply backpacks and school supplies to more than 70 elementary, middle and high school students from the community. The event included participation from State Rep. Matt Willhite, School Board Member Marcia Andrews, Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School Principal Richard Myerson, Mayor Robert Shorr, Vice Mayor Laura Danowski, Councilwoman Phillis Maniglia, Town Manager Jamie Titcomb, Town Clerk Lakisha Burch and Town Administrative Assistant Jennifer Lopez. The town thanks everyone who donated, participated and made this successful event possible.
