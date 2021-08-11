Cancel
TheFatRat – Our Song

By Dylan R
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheFatRat, gaming music legend known for his massive online following of over 5.6 million YouTube subscribers and extremely popular songs like “Unity,” “Monody (feat. Laura Brehm),” and “Fly Away (feat. Anjulie),” releases his catchy new collaboration, “Our Song.” The chill electronic tune features the seductive vocals of Cecilia Gault, best known for the 2019 smash “Love Me Like You Used To” with Kaskade.

