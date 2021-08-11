TheFatRat – Our Song

No Problem. I love the song! Me too. Hopefully one day we get to hear it!. Hi everyone👋. I’m Xposed Songs. I reach out to songwriters and producers to find out who songs were created for. And also if songs were recorded by an artist that we wouldn’t know about. About a month ago I was able to chat with songwriter Mickey Shiloh on Hang. I asked her about her record label and what it was like working with Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. She revealed that she wrote in studio with Janet, but that when it was time to record only the engineer was allowed in the studio. And that Janet requested Everythjng in the studio be white. Furniture, carpeting, candles, etc… I wanted to ask about a few songs I thought could’ve been for Britney. I had actually planned on asking about a completely different song. At the last minute I changed my mind and asked about a song that I’ve been listening to since it was released called Glow In The Dark by Carishma. I had only asked if she had written it for Britney, because the sound was very similar to HATLM. She confirmed that is was written for Britney. She then went on to tell me that Britney recorded the song and decided not to keep it. Most likely because of the similarities between the songs. After not being included on Femme Fatale the song was sold to Carishma and released as her debut single. Mickey also said she was never paid for the song. Which is a sad story a lot of songwriters share early in their career. I’ve also been able to confirm another song that was recorded for Femme Fatale that I will share as soon as I am able to do so. Here’s a link to the audio of Glow In The Dark on my YouTube Channel. I’ve also posted other demos that I’ve been able to confirm were created for Britney projects. Link to the Official Music Video.