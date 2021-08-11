Could Tropical Storm Fred End Up Like Debby In 2000?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another day similar to yesterday is in the works with overcast skies and scattered showers/periods of rain here and there. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will approach our area overnight and bring rain for Wednesday. Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of Southwestern Pennsylvania from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also under the watch. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for tomorrow from 5 AM until 8 PM as the remnants of T.S. Fred result in more widespread moderate to heavy...