Charges: Mother who prompted Amber Alert had threatened to throw baby in river

Yorbalinda Vargas, 34, of Murray, was charged Wednesday with kidnapping after prompting an Amber Alert last week. Court documents say she threatened to throw her 5-month-old child into a river. (West Jordan police) WEST JORDAN — A woman who sparked an Amber Alert when police say she took her young daughter whom she did not have legal custody of, had threatened to kill or harm the baby girl in the past, according to court records,