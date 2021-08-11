Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moore County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Moore County through 700 PM CDT At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Cactus, or 7 miles north of Dumas. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Sunray. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cactus, TX
City
Dumas, TX
City
Sunray, TX
City
Moore, TX
County
Moore County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
CBS News

Las Vegas Raiders to make fans to prove they've been vaccinated

Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday. Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy