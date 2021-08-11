Special Weather Statement issued for Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Moore County through 700 PM CDT At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Cactus, or 7 miles north of Dumas. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Sunray. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH