Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 18:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Anthem, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, far north Phoenix, far north Scottsdale. This includes the following streams and drainages Grapevine Wash, Apache Wash, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, New River, Galloway Wash, Cottonwood Creek, and Deadman Wash.