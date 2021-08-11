Cancel
Morris County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Morris, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Morris; Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Morris County in northern New Jersey East Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 728 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morristown, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong, Florham Park, East Hanover, Lincoln Park, Hackettstown, Boonton, Wharton, Rockaway, and Morris Plains. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 25 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 34 and 48. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

