Bergen County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 728 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms approaching. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Paterson, Passaic, Wayne, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Lyndhurst, Millburn, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Caldwell, Union City, Kearny, Hawthorne and Oradell. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

