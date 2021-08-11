Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storms approach. Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Mecklenburg A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CABARRUS...CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND EASTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 728 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms with intense lightning along a line extending from 9 miles south of Downtown Concord to 6 miles east of Gastonia. These storms were nearly stationary. Locations to be impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Mint Hill, Mt Holly, Belmont, Harrisburg and Stanley. In addition to intense lightning, very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.