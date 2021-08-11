Cancel
Chesterfield County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Goochland, Henrico, Powhatan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Henrico; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Powhatan County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Bon Air, Tuckahoe, University Of Richmond, Downtown Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, Manakin, Sabot, Laurel, Lakeside, Glen Allen, Bensley, Bellwood, East Highland Park, Midlothian, Roslyn Hills, Holly Hills, Subletts and Short Pump. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

