As mortgage companies broadly wrestle with normalizing revenues for traditional loans, reverse products are becoming more prominent in some lenders’ earnings. Finance of America, for example, recorded $53 million in second-quarter pre-tax income from the reverse mortgage segment alone. That was up nearly 61% year-over-year and almost 18% from the previous fiscal period. In comparison, it generated a loss of $6 million on standard loans due to a mix of margin compression and elevated costs as it integrated Parkside Lending’s wholesale channel into its operations, executives said during the company’s earnings call.