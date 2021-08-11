Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Helicopter with tourists crashes in east Russia; 8 missing

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago

MOSCOW — (AP) — A helicopter carrying tourists crashed into a volcanic lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east Thursday, and rescuers were searching in the lake for up to eight people still missing, officials said. At least eight others reportedly survived.

The helicopter went down in the Kronotsky nature reserve, and the regional administration said workers were searching for survivors in Kuril Lake, which was formed in a volcano caldera and crater.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter when it plunged into the lake and eight people survived, according to the state RIA Novosti news agency. It said two of them were heavily injured.

The Interfax news agency, however, cited officials as saying the helicopter was carrying three crew members and 14 tourists when it went down in deep fog. It said nine people, including two pilots, survived the crash, and the others were missing and feared dead.

The different numbers could not be immediately reconciled. The reports did not list the nationalities of the tourists.

Regional prosecutors were investigating a possible violation of flight safety rules.

The helicopter, manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago, was operated by Vityaz-Aero, a local private carrier. Its director said it had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It has been used widely in Russia, ex-Soviet countries and many other nations.

The area where the crash occurred can only be reached by helicopters and the fog was complicating rescue efforts, the RIA Novosti reported. Several local emergency workers, including three divers, were conducting rescue efforts, it said.

Kamchatka, the pristine peninsula which is home to numerous volcanoes is known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife. The Kronotsky reserve, which has Russia’s only geyser basin, is a major tourist attraction on Kamchatka and helicopters regularly carry tourists there.

Quickly changing weather often makes flights risky. Last month, an An-26 passenger plane crashed on Kamchatka while approaching an airport in bad weather, killing all 28 people on board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
67K+
Followers
60K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Volcano#Moscow#Accident#Ap#Emergencies Ministry#Ria Novosti#Interfax#Ex Soviet#The Kronotsky Reserve#An 26
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Prototype Russian Ilyushin Propellor Plane Crashes On Test Flight

On Tuesday, tragic reports have come in of a Russian military prototype turboprop crashing during a test flight. As seen on direct footage of the accident, the aircraft’s right engine appears to have caught on fire, causing the plane to dive straight into the ground, followed by an explosion. Reports suggest none of the crew have survived the crash.
Militaryabc17news.com

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan; cause disputed

MOSCOW (AP) — An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan over the weekend and Uzbek authorities issued conflicting reports on the cause. That came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing after the Taliban recaptured Kabul. The plane crash in southeastern Uzbekistan was reported by local media and confirmed by Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry. Later Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported it was told that Uzbekistan’s air defense system had downed the plane. The Prosecutor General’s office in Uzbekistan issued, then retracted, a different statement, saying an Afghan military plane collided with an Uzbek plane. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately reconcile those conflicting reports.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

See the First Leaked Photos of Russia's Secret New Fighter Jet

Observers spotted Russia’s secret new fighter jet under wraps at a Russian airfield. The jet seems to bear some resemblance to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-22 Raptor. Russia likely staged the sighting to create buzz around the new plane. Aviation enthusiasts spotted Russia’s secret new fighter jet shortly...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Chief test pilot among crew lost on crashed Il-112V

Russian investigators have confirmed that three test crew members were lost in the crash of a prototype Ilyushin Il-112V military transport as it was conducting a flight between two airfields in Moscow. The twin-turboprop was operating a test flight from Kubinka to Zhukovsky, according to the federal Investigative Committee, which...
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Iranian Navy Ships Enter The English Channel

The sea base ship Makran and Iran’s most advanced frigate are supposedly headed for the Baltic Sea. In a surprising turn of events, a pair of warships from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, or IRIN have broken out of the Atlantic and headed into the English Channel, where they were noted today. The final destination of the two vessels, the “sea base ship” Makran and the frigate Sahand, Iran’s most modern warship, is unclear, but their passage would conform with previous reports that they are headed to the Russian port of St. Petersburg for the naval parade that takes place there later this month.
Accidentsriviera-maya-news.com

Seven killed after runaway semi runs over convoy of motorcyclists

Mexico City, Mexico — A vehicle accident along a Mexico City highway has left a preliminary balance of seven dead and 15 injured. The accident was reported Sunday afternoon when a semi traveling the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway lost his breaks. The large unit crashed into a group of 13 motorcycles who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy