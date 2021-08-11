Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Renton, WA

11 people sickened with norovirus-like illness after eating at Renton restaurant

KING-5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON, Wash. — Health officials in King County are investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illness associated with a restaurant in Renton. Since Aug. 2, 10 people from three groups reported becoming sick after eating food from WildFin American Grill on July 29. One employee also reported experiencing symptoms consistent with norovirus, but they did not work while contagious, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County.

www.king5.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Food & Drinks
Renton, WA
Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Renton, WA
Renton, WA
Health
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
King County, WA
Restaurants
King County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Norovirus#Sickened#Food Drink#Wildfin American Grill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
NFLPosted by
CBS News

Las Vegas Raiders to make fans to prove they've been vaccinated

Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday. Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible...

Comments / 3

Community Policy