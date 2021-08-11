11 people sickened with norovirus-like illness after eating at Renton restaurant
RENTON, Wash. — Health officials in King County are investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illness associated with a restaurant in Renton. Since Aug. 2, 10 people from three groups reported becoming sick after eating food from WildFin American Grill on July 29. One employee also reported experiencing symptoms consistent with norovirus, but they did not work while contagious, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County.www.king5.com
