Because of the rapid rise in COVID cases, health care systems across the region are stretched beyond capacity. That means medical response times for an ambulance or quick service urgent health care needs may no longer be possible. High case loads across the region mean local medical resource sharing is not possible, either. For instance, a person in Haywood with a serious condition had to be transported to Chapel Hill, which was the nearest facility with an available bed. It is time again to "flatten the curve," and take all the precautions that have been advised throughout the pandemic.