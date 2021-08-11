Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Sobering message about the “new normal” delivered at Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall

By David Newman
milpitasbeat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive Dixie Fire in Northern California has been burning for nearly a month and is the 2nd largest fire in California history. According to recent projections, officials don’t expect the fire to be completely contained until August 20. Last year, the SCU Lightning Complex fires burned through over 390,000 acres, making that the 3rd largest fire in California history. Also last year was the August Complex fire, the largest fire in California history with over one million acres burned. That’s an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.

milpitasbeat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
Milpitas, CA
Government
City
Milpitas, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#New Normal#Sierra Nevada#Scu#The Scu Complex#Contra Costa#The U S Forest Service#Technosylva#Gis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy