Sobering message about the “new normal” delivered at Wildfire Preparedness Town Hall

The massive Dixie Fire in Northern California has been burning for nearly a month and is the 2nd largest fire in California history. According to recent projections, officials don’t expect the fire to be completely contained until August 20. Last year, the SCU Lightning Complex fires burned through over 390,000 acres, making that the 3rd largest fire in California history. Also last year was the August Complex fire, the largest fire in California history with over one million acres burned. That’s an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.