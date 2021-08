In national security, there is a right and a wrong way to do things. What the American people are witnessing in Afghanistan is not only the wrong way but a betrayal. The Afghanistan debacle—brought on by the administration of President Joe Biden—betrays the sacrifice of American soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines who fought and died in Afghanistan since 2001. It betrays the Afghans who assisted America and its allies in prosecuting the war against al-Qaeda after those snakes slithered from Afghanistan to attack the U.S. on 9-11-2001. And it is a betrayal of America’s reputation as a nation that can be counted upon to keep its word to its friends and foes; standing by its friends—imperfect as they may be—and making clear to its foes that when you attack the U.S., we will pursue you to the ends of the earth and like an eagle seize you in the grip of our deadly talons.