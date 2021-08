The signing of Gerald McCoy was a pleasant surprise for Raider nation. After missing 2020 with an injury to his quad, he is looking for a fresh start, and Jon Gruden obliged. Now 33 years old, McCoy isn’t the same player he was in his prime. The former top-five pick disruptive movements still flash enough for him to help in the interior. His all-pro pedigree makes his teammates gravitate towards him for knowledge.